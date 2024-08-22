On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, speakers focused on Donald Trump’s incitement of the violent January 6, 2021, insurrection and his ongoing efforts to undermine American democracy. The convention highlighted Trump’s threats to terminate the Constitution, his pledge to pardon insurrectionists, and his promise to act as a dictator on “day one” if he regains power. The speakers underscored the urgency of preventing Trump from returning to office, framing the 2024 election as a pivotal moment for the future of American democracy.