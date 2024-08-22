On Tuesday evening, Grammy-nominated artist, author, and philanthropist Fat Joe was honored with the Key to the City of New York by Mayor Eric Adams. The presentation took place ahead of Joe’s highly anticipated performance at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, his hometown. Mayor Adams lauded Joe’s contributions both as a musician and his philanthropic efforts in the community.

The recognition comes as Fat Joe prepares for the debut of his new talk show, Fat Joe Talks, on STARZ this fall. The show, executive produced by LeBron James and Joe himself, will feature interviews with high-profile guests and explore a range of significant topics through thought-provoking conversations.