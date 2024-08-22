During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sharply criticized former President Donald Trump, urging voters to listen to “an actual billionaire” rather than Trump’s economic rhetoric. In a pointed remark, Pritzker stated, “Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. Take it from an actual billionaire — Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity.”

Pritzker’s comments drew strong reactions, highlighting the contrast between his own business success and Trump’s claims. His speech underscored the Democratic effort to challenge Trump’s economic record as the 2024 election approaches.