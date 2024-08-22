Last night, Governor Tim Walz delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, demonstrating why Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate. Walz shared how the values he learned growing up in a small town in Nebraska shaped his life of service—as a member of the National Guard, a teacher, a football coach, a congressman, and now governor.

In his remarks, Governor Walz emphasized the importance of these values in the White House, outlining Vice President Harris’s plans to support working families. He passionately called on the American people to unite in electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. Walz’s speech resonated with viewers, reinforcing the Harris-Walz ticket as a powerful team ready to lead the nation.