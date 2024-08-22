The family of the late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes has made it clear they want nothing to do with former President Donald Trump’s campaign. The Hayes family has issued a strong warning, threatening a copyright infringement lawsuit against Trump and his campaign for the unauthorized use of Hayes’ song, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which was co-written by Hayes and Dave Porter and famously performed by the R&B duo Sam & Dave in 1966.

The song has been played at multiple Trump rallies leading up to his speeches, much to the dismay of the Hayes family. In a three-page letter issued by Georgia-based attorney James L. Walker Jr., the family emphasized that they have repeatedly asked the Trump campaign to cease using the song. Despite these requests, the campaign has continued to use the track at 134 events. The Hayes family is now seeking $3 million in licensing fees for the unauthorized use of the song between 2022 and 2024.

Walker’s letter issued a clear warning: “Please be advised that failure to respond or delay in complying with these demands will be deemed evidence of intentional infringement, and we will have no choice but to proceed against all those involved, accordingly.” He added that the family hopes to resolve the issue quickly and amicably, but they are prepared to take legal action if necessary.

Isaac Hayes, a three-time Grammy winner who passed away in 2008 at the age of 65, left a significant legacy in the music industry. His son, Isaac Hayes III, has been vocal on social media about his disapproval of the Trump campaign’s use of his father’s music, expressing his intent to address the issue swiftly. Last week, Hayes III posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Donald Trump represents the worst in honesty, integrity, and class and we want no association with his campaign of hate and racism.”

Dave Porter, co-writer of “Hold On, I’m Coming,” also condemned Trump’s use of the song, offering a blunt response back in 2022 when asked about it: “Hell to the no,” he told Tennessee’s Action News 5.

As of now, Trump and his campaign team have not publicly responded to the Hayes family’s legal threat. However, this is not the first time the campaign has faced backlash over its choice of music. Just days before the Hayes family’s letter, the management team for Celine Dion criticized the Trump campaign for using her iconic song “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Bozeman, Montana. Dion’s team stated on social media that the use of the song was unauthorized and that Celine Dion does not endorse such use, adding a touch of bewilderment at the song choice: “And really, THAT song?”

