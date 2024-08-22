Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee Janet Jackson has unveiled her new Las Vegas residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS, debuting at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The residency kicks off with performances on December 30 and 31, 2024, during New Year’s Week, followed by eight additional shows in 2025, including Valentine’s Day Weekend.

Following the success of her “Together Again” Tour, Jackson will bring her iconic style and world-class performances to the one-of-a-kind venue. The residency will feature a spectacular display of starpower and entertainment for fans from around the globe.

Tickets for all ten performances will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com. The performance dates include:

December 2024: 30, 31

January 2025: 3, 4

February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

For tickets and more information, visit AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. The shows are presented by AEG Presents.