Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown continues to put his talents to use and elevate his game off the court with the release of a collaborative new single, “Just Do It,” featuring Ferg through Create Music Group. The track, which follows the Olympics basketball game, marks a significant moment in Brown’s evolving musical career. Known for his athletic prowess, Brown has expressed that rap music has been a crucial part of his life journey, integrating the genre seamlessly into his daily routine. Influenced by hip-hop icons 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Tupac and Kendrick Lamar, Brown’s musical roots are deeply entwined with his Atlanta upbringing, where he developed a strong artistic reverence for artists like André 3000, Gucci Mane and T.I.

Brown’s appreciation for Shakur’s impactful lyrics has significantly shaped his confident and rhythmic delivery. He cites the revolutionary figure as an artist whose music resonated profoundly with him growing up, reflecting his own values and leadership qualities. Brown believes that Atlanta’s rich cultural landscape has played a pivotal role in his development as a rap artist, positioning the city as a beacon of Black creativity and innovation for multiple decades. This influence is evident in “Just Do It,” a charismatic track that blends personal and collective experiences, highlighting both the highs and lows of relationships while addressing challenges and detractors.



“Just Do It” is a slower tempo track, which allows Brown and Ferg to equally shine, displaying their witty wordplay over an instrumentally sparse, 808-beat that advises listeners to not hate the player, but to hate the game. The cut’s narrative delves into the complexities of relationships alongside the perseverance required to overcome obstacles such as ignoring haters, emphasizing themes of resilience and greatness. Ferg, who initially gained recognition as A$AP Mob’s main clothing designer, has been a recognizable and respected power broker in the music game since his 2007 debut, demonstrating his versatility with impressive storytelling and prolific rhymes. His collaboration with Brown represents a fusion of artistic and athletic excellence, merging two worlds that have influenced both their personal and professional lives.



The release of “Just Do It” promises to be a testament to Brown’s dedication to his craft and his ability to bridge the gap between shooting in the gym and recording in the studio. Fans can anticipate a melodic and introspective song that reflects both artists’ unique point of view on love and life.