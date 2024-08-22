Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, Kinfolk Thugs have upped the ante by teaming up with multiplatinum rap superstar NLE Choppa for their viral sensation “Dumptruck 2.0.” The exciting new visual, hosted by the Memphis-raised recording artist, continues the original video’s HBCU-themed dance team, featuring beautiful ladies dancing to the infectious track. In less than a week, the video has already surpassed 100,000 views.

Originally released over a decade ago, the track “Back It Up And Dump It (Dump Truck)” gained massive traction thanks to TikTok, where celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and Savannah James have made it go viral. The song’s resurgence has made a significant impact just before homecoming season, with Kinfolk Thugs, GC Eternal, and Tyme Bomb creating a moment for the city to celebrate.

The track has held a spot on Billboard’s TikTok Top 50 chart for over 15 weeks, peaking at No. 4 and still remaining in the top 30, amassing over 7 billion TikTok views. As the song seemed to have reached its peak, the release of “Dumptruck 2.0” promises to reignite interest in this regional classic turned global hit.

Advertisement