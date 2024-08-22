Even LeBron James is faced with the rumor mill, but the arguable GOAT isn’t letting chatter distract him from celebrating the woman who has been the cornerstone of not only his family but also his illustrious career.

King James is hot off winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The NBA superstar praised his wife, Savannah James, acknowledging that she is the true MVP.

Here’s what he said:

Advertisement

“My wife takes care of the business, man. She’s the best,” James expressed during an emotional post-game interview with “Andscape” after Team USA’s victory over France secured the gold. “Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it.”

LeBron, is 30. He turns 40 in December. In Paris, he was surrounded by his family during what was likely his final Olympic appearance. But he didn’t hold back in sharing how much Savannah means to him, particularly in light of recent unfounded rumors.

“It’s why I do it. I do it for my family,” James emphasized. Savannah, along with their three children, was by his side.

The couple, who have been married for over a decade but together since middle school, continues to inspire James.

Get this: When it comes to LeBron, this likely last Olympic journey was about more than just winning—it was about honoring those who mattered, the people who made it worth while. Savannah is on top of that list and remains undeniably LeBron’s main support at this stage in his life.

Admirable. Goals. Plain and simple.