AXE, the iconic men’s grooming brand, is taking its connection to music to a whole new level with a new groundbreaking collaboration. For the first time in the brand’s US history, AXE is launching its first limited-edition, talent-partner-themed cans featuring two of hip-hop’s biggest stars: award-winning producer Metro Boomin and multi-platinum rapper Coi Leray.

Starting on August 22, AXE is releasing special-edition Black Vanilla and Blue Lavender cans from its award-winning Fine Fragrance Collection. Each of the cans are redesigned to reflect the unique styles of Metro Boomin and Coi Leray and embody each artist’s signature flair and passion for the brand.

To celebrate this unique launch, Metro Boomin and Coi Leray will unveil the cans with exclusive content on their TikTok channels (@MetroBoomin and @CoiLeray). The cans will be available for purchase starting in September for $7.98 exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide, while supplies last.

