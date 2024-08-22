The National Football League (NFL) has announced the return of its Artist Replay program for 2024, reimagined to highlight BIPOC and emerging artists throughout the season. This year’s program will culminate in an exclusive gallery during Art Basel in Miami. Renowned photographer Cam Kirk will curate five artists, each inspired by the world of football, who will design one-of-a-kind pieces to be showcased during Miami Art Week.

Launched to amplify diverse voices, the Artist Replay program connects the NFL’s rich cultural heritage with the broader arts community. Starting in September and continuing throughout the season, the NFL will feature these five artists in content that delves into their creative journeys, their artistic processes, and the inspiration behind their unique Artist Replay pieces. The season-long spotlight will set the stage for the special gallery event during Art Basel.

“NFL Artist Replay blends the worlds of art and football, and with Cam’s artistic expertise and guidance, this program will bring to life talented artist interpretations of the sport,” said Eddie Capobianco, vice president of influencer marketing at the NFL. “Being able to feature their pieces in all different mediums at Art Basel is a huge opportunity to authentically connect with football fans and art lovers on a whole new level.”

“The goal is always to create platforms for diverse artists to shine, and where their work can resonate with people around the world,” said Cam Kirk, photographer, program curator, and founder of Cam Kirk Studios. “By amplifying their art, we’re not only elevating their voices but also deepening the connection between the game and its fans.”

Cam Kirk, known for his work with prominent hip-hop artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Migos, brings a fresh perspective to the program, bridging sports and culture. The selected artists joining Kirk in Miami include Cristina Martinez (Seattle, WA), Julian Gaines (Portland, OR), Sophia Yeshi (Brooklyn, NY), Murjoni Merriweather (Temple Hills, MD), and Mike Ham (New York, NY).

The NFL Artist Replay will be featured across NFL platforms, with more information available at nfl.com/artistreplay.