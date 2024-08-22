Omar Apollo Kicks Off God Said No World Tour with Electrifying Performance in Indianapolis

Last night, Omar Apollo launched his God Said No World Tour with an electrifying show at the Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN. The evening began with a dynamic opening set by special guest Malcolm Todd, setting the stage for Apollo’s highly anticipated performance.

Apollo captivated the audience with the live debut of “Be Careful With Me,” followed by fan favorites like “Invincible,” “Evergreen,” and “Kamikaze.” He also delivered standout tracks from his second studio album, God Said No, including “Spite,” “Dispose of Me,” and “Done With You,” released on June 28, 2024, via Warner Records.

The tour will make stops at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, and Hollywood Bowl, with support acts Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd, and Ravyn Lenae on select dates.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/3 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/7 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

9/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/16 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/17 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

9/19 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/22 – Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/24 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary *

9/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/1 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

10/4 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/8 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

* Non-Live Nation Date