Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Fiery DNC Speech on Trump “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason” Plus Conversation With The Source

The DNC continues to raise the roof at the United Center in Chicago. It turned up even higher after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) went in on the podium. He representative from New York City, dropped a powerful speech that not only intertwined heartfelt support for Vice President Kamala Harris and sharp criticism of Donald Trump but some relatable anecdotes from well, the neighborhood.

Get this, his address, is Jeffries’ first major appearance on the national stage since elevating to House Democratic leader.

He laid out a compelling case, praising Harris as a true champion and added clear cut warning about Trump, whom he described, and others for that matter, as a clear and present threat to American democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Let’s get one thing straight. Trump is just that. Project 2025 is the playbook, whether the former president owns it or not.

Jeffries framed Harris as a relatable advocate for everyday Americans. He contrasted her with Trump, whom he called “a chaos agent who is focused on himself.”

The speech, was part sermon, with some hilarious bars, more on that below and a rallying cry for the Democratic base.

But wait, he knew that it will take more than just Democrats to defeat Trump and if you listened closely he was speaking to all Americans, especially the younger generation.

More on that later …

If you’re tuned in on social for the best soundbites of the DNC, you may have already come across some of the more memorable moments of his speech. Jeffries likened Trump to an unwanted ex-boyfriend who refuses to accept a breakup. Think about that. Trump’s behavior is a bit obsessive and feels creep ex-ish.

“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend, who you broke up with but he just won’t go away,” Jeffries declared. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

Jeffries then went in on Trump’s record in the White House. He condemned the GOP’s tax cuts as a “scam” that primarily benefited the wealthy, and criticizing Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as a “failure” for the country. He threw a barrage of verbal shots. They were landing and the crowd felt it.

Again he accused Trump of trying to “destroy our democracy” with the January 6th Capitol attack. Which we must remind you that Trump is facing federal charges for that very attack.



Jeffries lambasted the systematic appointment of three ultra conservative Supreme Court justices, who “destroyed Roe v. Wade at the expense of women’s freedoms.”

He cleverly kept returning to his analogy, where Jeffries reiterated, “We broke up with you for a reason. Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there’s no reason for us to ever get back together. Been there, done that, we’re not going back.”

That part!

Jeffries wasn’t just shading Trump. He dedicated a swath of his speech to laying out how House Democrats would work closely with the Harris administration to take on key party priorities that will ultimately benefit all Americans. These platforms include combating climate change, reforming immigration laws, expanding Medicare, and restoring abortion protections lost after the repeal of “Roe v. Wade.”

Jeffries has a signature style. It’s almost melodic.

He even found an entry point for Biblical references that resonated deeply with the audience. That’s America. Faith and belief, by and large and Jeffries wasn’t playing during those moments.



The speech was grandiose but after his big moment, he had a more intimate press conference where he platformed to a smaller audience and spoke on the important of issues affecting young people in America. The Source was in attendance and we got the scoop.

Here are some quotes that we think hold a lot of weight …

“(Democrats are) passing gun safety legislation for the first time in 30 years” and “young people in America deserve a great public school education free of gun violence that is what they are demanding that is what we are working hard to deliver.”

Jeffries went on to say “Of course the young people in America care about making sure their freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions are preserved and that we don’t turn back the clock which is what the extreme MAGA Republicans want to do, because of the fall of Roe v Wade.”

He added “We have a great issues based case to make.” Then Jeffries said “We have a candidate at the top of the ticket in Kamala Harris, who is inspiring young people, giving them hope, and joy and reason to believe that their future can be brighter than their past.”

This discussion felt more like a fireside chat than your run of the mill press conference. Here’s what he believe, Hakeem Jeffries is serious. His convictions are real and he cares about the course of our great nation. He understands our freedoms are sacred and should be protected. He knows the only candidate to move us forward is Vice President Kamala Harris and as for Trump, he said it best:

“Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.” And Representative Jeffries believes we are not going back.