SEE IT: New Trailer For ‘The Piano Lesson’ From Netflix Starring John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler

Content time. Let’s talk about the first trailer for “The Piano Lesson”, a new Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s renowned play, that just dropped. The trailer showcases a big cast led by John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Samuel L. Jackson, and Corey Hawkins. Well, okay. Star studded!

Get this the film, is produced by Denzel Washington, and marks the directorial debut of his son, Malcolm Washington. A true family affair.

Okay so in addition to its main cast, Shadow and Act reports that behind the camera, the film also features performances from Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, and Gail Bean. Malcolm Washington co-wrote the screenplay with Virgil Williams, while Todd Black joins as a producer. Executive producers include Jennifer Roth, Constanza Romero Wilson, and Denzel Washington’s daughter, Katia Washington.

Let’s take a look at the official synopsis of the film:

“A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.”

As we mentioned, “The Piano Lesson” is adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, delving into themes of identity, resilience, and the struggle to define one’s legacy across generations. It exposes deep-seated truths about how we interpret our past and who has the power to shape our heritage. Sounds deep.

This film is the third adaptation of an August Wilson play produced by Denzel Washington. Guess he’s a fan. This follows the critically acclaimed “Fences” (2016) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020), both of which received multiple Oscar nominations.

Here’s the trailer: