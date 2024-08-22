Steve Harvey is not the for BS when it comes to Dr. Umar slandering his name.

Dr. Umar Johnson recently sparked controversy by accusing Steve Harvey and other prominent Black celebrities of accepting payments to pressure the Black community into voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Let’s just stop right here. Dr. Umar is an interesting character. His brand is undeniably a kin to stirring controversy, generally by challenging his so called influential peers’ albeit their blackness, intentions within the Black community or what he thinks Black people should do as a community. The real question we’d like to know is what ever happened to that school of his he was building? We’ll wait.

Anyway, carrying the heck on …

Steve Harvey, however, stood on his ten toes and addressed these claims during his radio show, ”The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“Brother Umar, let me say this, man. I absolutely love some of the things you say. I really, really do. Some of the stuff, I don’t always agree with, but ain’t nobody got to agree with everything I say,” Harvey remarked. “But let me clear the air on something. You can’t hire Steve Harvey for $10,000. I don’t know where you got that number from, but you can’t offer Steve Harvey $10,000 to do nothing. You can go through the industry and ask about me.”

Harvey went on to say: “I don’t do nothing, nothing, for $10,000. Don’t even insult the brand equity that I built over these 30 years on television. I just don’t, man. I’m doing this absolutely free of charge because I want this country to be in her hands as opposed to Donald Trump’s hands. That’s who I do it for.”

Harvey also mentioned Rickey Smiley and D.L. Hughley, saying they shared his stance and declared they are “running the airwaves of Black radio.” He went on to insist he has not “received a single dollar from anybody to do what I do. I’m doing it gladly. And I’m going to freely have her on here again and again and again. I am going to freely ask soft a”” questions. I am going to freely lodge the basketball so she can slam dunk all these questions. I am going to freely sit here and agree.”

Harvey concluded with: “The Black vote is not for sale. But it is a very important block of votes that can control the outcome of this election. And if I have my way, and it’s within God’s will, she will be the next President of the United States. Because the alternative, it’s only two people running for President. If somebody offered you $10,000, you should’ve took it. Ain’t nobody offer me nothing. Please don’t insult me. It cost way more for me to turn this mic on.”

