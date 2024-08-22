In collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Oscar-winning producer Mike Medavoy, Nigerian singer and actress Tiwa Savage has released the new single “One Heart (Can Change The World)” for the animated feature film OZi: Voice of the Forest. The powerful track, written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren, was produced and recorded by multiple Grammy-winner Damon Elliott at Realsongs Studios in Los Angeles.

The climate change awareness song came to life after Warren personally reached out to Tiwa via social media, requesting her signature vocals for the project. The collaboration highlights the global effort to raise awareness about environmental issues, with Tiwa Savage’s soulful voice delivering a message of unity and change. “One Heart (Can Change The World)” is poised to make an impact as both a musical and environmental anthem.

“This song touched me with its beautiful words and meaning. What could be simpler than to have kindness, and Diane Warren wrote a song for a beautiful film that reminds us to be compassionate to others and to our earth and toward those who share it. No one can put feelings and meaning to music like Diane Warren and being the voice to ‘One Heart’ means so much,” details the Berklee College of Music alumna when asked about what it was like working with the living legend.

