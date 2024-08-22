R&B icon Usher finally kicked off his highly anticipated “Past, Present, Future” world tour on Tuesday night, wowing a crowd in Washington, D.C., with a performance of his greatest hits.

Usher shared pics from the opening night on socials, recapping moments from the show.

As reported by “USA Today,” the setlist included a staggering 47 songs, spanning his career from his debut self-titled album to “Confessions: Pt. II” and his latest project “Coming Home.” The entire set lasted about two hours, taking fans on a journey through the evolution of his music.

Advertisement

Get this: even though the tour had an exciting start in D.C., it faced a hiccup earlier in Atlanta. Usher had initially planned to start the tour in his hometown, with the first three dates set for Atlanta. However, due to a neck injury, he was forced to postpone these shows until December.

Usher explained, “My hope is that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet. I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

Thankfully for those hoping to see Usher in his hometown, the Atlanta shows at State Farm Arena have been rescheduled for December 9, 10, and 12. Despite the postponement, the additional concerts in Atlanta on October 17, 18, and 20 will proceed as planned.