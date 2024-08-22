Last weekend, the lyrical emcee Iman Nunez hosted his unique Phases: Experience concert at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY. The show was hosted by Gabe P from On The Radar, and it featured a variety of special guests including Styles P and more.

See the footage from the show HERE

Bandsome Will provided the sounds throughout the night to keep the crowd upbeat. Iman performed through his Phases: Vol 2 album for the audience. During the show, Iman Nunez recreated his iconic On The Radar cypher performance alongside Niko Brim, Fergie Baby, and more. He had additional guests, such as Donmonique and Gio Genesis, perform with him on stage.

The legendary emcee and fellow Yonkers native Styles P surprised the crowd and performed alongside Iman Nunez. Styles P performed some of his solo records and verses from several songs with his group, The LOX.

The artists can be found on Instagram. @imannunez @gabepnyc @nikobrim @donmonique @giogenesis @bandsome.wil