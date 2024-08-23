If you ask A$AP Rocky, Drake is a “pussy boy.” In a new feature with Billboard ahead of his forthcoming album, Rocky stated he could care less about feuding with Drake.
“You got to realize, certain n—as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s–t,” Rocky said. “That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p—y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N—as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N—as sniping n—as every day. That little kitty s–t ain’t about nothing.”
