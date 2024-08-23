If you ask A$AP Rocky, Drake is a “pussy boy.” In a new feature with Billboard ahead of his forthcoming album, Rocky stated he could care less about feuding with Drake.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“You got to realize, certain n—as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s–t,” Rocky said. “That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p—y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N—as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N—as sniping n—as every day. That little kitty s–t ain’t about nothing.”

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts