8x GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, artist & director, Anderson .Paak announces a limited-edition vinyl release of their critically acclaimed 2016 performance on NPR Tiny Desk, celebrating the 8-year anniversary of its debut. Featuring his band, The Free Nationals, each vinyl will also be signed by Anderson.

The performance has gone on to amass over 108 million views, standing as the second most viewed video of the series behind Mac Miller. Featuring his band, The Free Nationals, the performance includes four of Anderson’s most iconic tracks – “Come Down,” “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance,” “Put Me Thru,” and “Suede” – and has been included on ‘Best Of’ lists from the likes of Wonderland, Hypebeast, PASTE, XXL, and PopSugar.

About the release Anderson says, “Thank you Tiny Desk for the beautiful platform and for giving us our most viral performance on the web, and thanks to everyone that it has reached and inspired in some way. We hope you enjoy this exclusive Vinyl release of the performance that changed everything for me and my band.”

The announcement arrives the month before Anderson hits the road to tour his GRAMMY-award nominated second studio album, Malibu, which was released January 15, 2016 to critical acclaim. During his fall tour run, he will play Malibu in its entirety. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, September 18 in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater with additional stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, October 13 in Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheatre. Special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD will join on all dates. Get tickets HERE.

With all four tracks spread onto a Side A and Side B, the limited run of Vinyl brings the performance to life, allowing fans to own a piece of the special moment forever.

ANDERSON .PAAK 2024 TOUR DATES

Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *^

Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Previously announced