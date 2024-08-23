This morning, battleground voters are waking up to extensive coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’ inspiring speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States.

In her remarks, Vice President Harris reflected on her roots, sharing a story that resonates with millions of Americans. Raised by a working mother in a middle-class neighborhood, she emphasized that she’s never forgotten where she came from. The values instilled in her during those formative years have driven her lifelong commitment to fighting for the people, from her early days in the courthouse to her role in the White House.

Her patriotic and optimistic message struck a chord with voters nationwide, reinforcing her connection to everyday Americans and her dedication to serving their needs as she campaigns for the highest office in the land.

You can see her full speech below.