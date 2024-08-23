Two weeks after dropping Summertime Butch, Benny returns with Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1, featuring Fabolous, 38 Spesh, and Drake. The Buffalo rapper made it clear that summer wasn’t over until he said so, and now he’s signaling that it’s safe to make plans accordingly.

Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1 is available now on all digital streaming platforms. Alongside the release, Benny also dropped a new visual for “Knightfall” from his Summertime Butch project, continuing to dominate the season with his unmistakable style and presence.