Whelp, in an expected move Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just announced that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. That means it’s a wrap. He’s running out of money so his weird independent run for POTUS is over.

But get this, RFK, Jr. is now endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump. Good for him. They are probably made for each other tbh.

Anyway, Kennedy, was polling at 4% in a recent Ipsos survey. The Federal Election Commission filings revealed that his campaign owed nearly $3.5 million while having just $3.9 million on hand. In other words his campaign was pretty much broke.

Ge this, in a virtual address on Friday, Kennedy explained his decision. He would remove his name from the ballot in about 10 key battleground states, saying, “where my presence would be a spoiler.” RFK he has already begun this process in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the week, speculation grew about Kennedy’s potential exit from the race grew after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, mentioned that they were considering two options: staying in the race or “walking away right now and joining forces with Donald Trump.”

Trump is on deck to hold a rally in Glendale, Arizona, shortly after Kennedy’s announcement, with his campaign hinting at a “special guest” appearance, leading to speculation that Kennedy might join him on stage.

Trump actually praised Kennedy earlier this week as “a brilliant” and “very smart guy,” a hard shift from his earlier criticism in April, when he called Kennedy “far more liberal than anyone running as a Democrat.”

So that means Kennedy kissed the ring, and Trump needs every vote he can get so now RFK Jr. is a good guy. Can’t make this stuff up.

Well, there you have it. Trump has RFK Jr.’s support. Sounds like some highly entertaining rallies are on the horizon.