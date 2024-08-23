Global reggae icon Buju Banton is making headlines with his latest single, “This is Jamaica,” which has quickly gained significant traction on streaming platforms. In just a few weeks, the song has surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify, marking a notable milestone in organic growth.

The track, produced by acclaimed Jamaican producer and Grammy Award winner Kemar McGregor, has also garnered over 1 million organic views on YouTube. The song’s momentum continues to build, with more than a dozen playlists adding it today alone, contributing to a surge in streams and saves.

The release of “This is Jamaica” is timely, coinciding with Jamaica’s 62nd Independence celebrations and historic achievements at the Olympic Games. With its powerful lyrics and Buju Banton’s distinctive sound, the song resonates with audiences globally, celebrating Jamaica’s rich culture and heritage.

As Buju Banton prepares for his highly anticipated Overcomer Tour, set to begin in the coming weeks, fans can look forward to performances that embody the themes of resilience and triumph central to his latest hit. “This is Jamaica” continues to reinforce Buju Banton’s impact on the music industry and highlights the global appeal of reggae and dancehall music.