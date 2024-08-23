Cardi B Was No Fan of Atlanta and Hated Her Time There With No Friends or Family

Cardi B Was No Fan of Atlanta and Hated Her Time There With No Friends or Family

Who woulda thunk it. Cardi B wasn’t a fan of ATL, hometown to her estranged husband, Offset.

The Bronx rapper recently opened up about her search for a New York apartment and reflected on her time living in the “A.”

Get this, on Thursday, August 22, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to address the buzz surrounding her apartment hunt in New York City. While some speculated that her move was tied to her divorce, Cardi B clarified that the decision was work-related.

Advertisement

“Right now, I’m in the city, and I need to go take a shower,” she shared, revealing that she’s been showering in her engineer’s gym bathroom or renting hotel rooms, which she finds exhausting.

The “Kodak Black” emcee further explained, “I’m going to be coming to have meetings with my label like twice a week. And on top of that, I’m trying to get an office out here.” Cardi B emphasized that she feels “comfortable” in New York, and despite popular belief, she actually lives in her New Jersey home with her children, not in Atlanta.

“I don’t live in Atlanta. I have a house in Atlanta,” she clarified, adding that she rarely spends time there. “I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year. And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta.”

I mean Atlanta isn’t for everyone so we get it.