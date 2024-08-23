Get ready to level up your style as Tetris® celebrates its 40th anniversary with an epic collaboration with Sprayground, the leading travel fashion brand known for its bold aesthetics. This partnership brings two limited-edition backpacks that perfectly blend the nostalgia of Tetris with Sprayground’s unique flair.

These backpacks are not just for carrying your essentials—they’re a statement piece. Featuring the iconic Tetriminos and Sprayground’s signature shark mouth design, each backpack is a must-have for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The space-themed backpack showcases Tetriminos arranged in a captivating rocket-launch pixel art scene, while the Tetris game screen backpack highlights vibrant blue Tetriminos against a detailed black and gray backdrop.

Designed with functionality in mind, these backpacks include a spacious main compartment, a fleece-lined 15″ laptop sleeve, various organizer pockets, and a separate velour sunglass compartment. Ergonomic mesh back padding and adjustable straps ensure comfort, while metal zippers, hardware, and a “Sprayground Authentic” badge add a premium touch. A slide-through back sleeve even allows for easy attachment to carry-on luggage.

Sprayground, founded by David BenDavid (DBD), has been turning heads since its iconic ‘Hello My Name Is’ backpack debut over 14 years ago. DBD’s vision, inspired by his childhood and streetwear culture, continues to push the boundaries of creativity and style.

For four decades, Tetris has captured the hearts of players around the world. This collaboration celebrates that legacy, elevating Tetris from a beloved game to a pop culture icon.

The Tetris x Sprayground collection is available now at www.sprayground.com and select boutiques nationwide. Don’t miss out on this chance to own a piece of gaming and fashion history!