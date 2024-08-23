At the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Congressman Jason Crow issued a stark warning about former President Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda. Crow emphasized that the proposed plan threatens the safety and security of the American people by weakening U.S. alliances and empowering adversaries like China and Russia.

Crow, a former Army Ranger, highlighted the potential impact on veterans, stating that Project 2025 would “gut critical benefits” for those who have served. He argued that the agenda prioritizes power over national security, leaving the nation vulnerable and compromising the well-being of those who have fought to protect it.

Crow’s message underscored the stakes of the upcoming election, urging voters to consider the broader implications of Trump’s policies.

