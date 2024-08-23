A federal judge decided that two Louisville Police officers who were charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Breonna Taylor’s home were not responsible for her death.

U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson said that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was responsible for her immediate cause of death by firing at the officers, causing them to respond with lethal force.

Back in 2022, Detective Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany was charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home before the raid and then creating a fake story to avoid responsibility after Taylor was killed during the raid. They were also charged with felonies for using a dangerous weapon to deprive Breonna of her Fourth Amendment right to defend herself against unreasonable search.

Advertisement

Both officers would’ve received life sentences if they were found guilty. Both are also still facing other pending charges. Many face one charge of false statements to federal investigators, while Jaynes has been charged with two counts of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and witness tampering.

If convicted, Jaynes could serve up to 40 years in prison, and Meany could serve five years. They both have been fired from the Louisville Police Department.