Katherine Jackson, legendary mom of Michael Jackson, had her appeal denied in a legal effort to stop the sale of half of her late son’s music catalog to Sony for $600 million. A Los Angeles judge ruled on August 21 that the sale aligns with the terms of Michael Jackson’s trust, dismissing Katherine Jackson’s objections as lacking merit.

Lawyers for Katherine Jackson argued that Michael had expressed a desire for his assets to remain within the family before his death. However, the judge pointed to Michael’s will, which grants his executors full control over his estate.

Get this, the court filing states, “The will gave the executors broad powers of sale, with no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case… the probate court did not err in concluding that it was Michael’s intent to allow the executors to sell any estate assets, including those at issue in the proposed transaction.”

This ruling is but the latest in the ongoing legal conflict between Katherine Jackson and the co-executors of Michael Jackson’s estate, attorney John Branca and A&R executive John McClain. Earlier in February 2023, it was reported that the estate was looking to sell half of the music catalog, with Sony Music among the potential buyers. Despite Katherine Jackson’s protests, the executors had received court approval to proceed with the sale.

So basically, pertaining to Michael Jackson’s will, his estate is to be passed down to the Michael Jackson Family Trust, with his three children—Prince, Paris, and Bigi—as the beneficiaries.

Big money talk. Not going the way everyone wants, so it seems.