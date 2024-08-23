The DNC had everybody pull up. Felt like Kendrick’s concert. Joking.

Anyway, ”Olitz” fans were thrilled to see Kerry Washington and her “Scandal” co-star Tony Goldwyn reunite on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday night.

You may know, Kerry Washington, who famously portrayed crisis manager Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes political drama, took the stage to rally support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and encourage people to vote. Addressing the crowd, Washington said, “As I stand here, I know that there are folks on social media already saying ‘Go back to your TV show. Shut up and act.’ But I am not here tonight as an actor. I am here as a mother, as a daughter, as a proud union member.” Her words were met with enthusiastic applause.

She continued, “I am here as the granddaughter of immigrants, as a Black woman descended from enslaved people. I am here tonight because I am an American and because I am a voter and because we, the people, are stronger when all our voices are heard.”

After her speech, Tony Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant III on “Scandal”, joined Washington on stage to take a selfie video with her and the excited crowd. Washington asked the crowd, “Are you ready for Kamala Harris to win?” to which they responded with a resounding “Yes.”

Of course, the reunion sparked nostalgia among fans, with one writing, “Let me go re-watch “Scandal” cause it’s giving NOSTALGIA,” and another saying, “Olitz on #TGIT? The country needs it! I would be even more grateful if the rest of the gladiators made an appearance…and Papa Pope.”

We hear the fans and we’re here for it.

Since “Scandal” ended, Washington and Goldwyn have remained close, often exchanging friendly jabs on social media and in interviews. Their on-screen relationship, known for its intensity and complexity, continues to resonate with fans.

Sounds like a great time at the DNC.