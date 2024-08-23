Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have just revealed the second group of voices for their highly anticipated concept album, Warriors, set to release on October 18. This new project, inspired by the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, continues to build excitement with a stellar lineup of talent, blending the worlds of music and theater.

Announced today are the voices behind The Hurricanes and The Orphans, two key groups in the Warriors narrative. Tony Award-winner Billy Porter will voice Granger, Michaela Jaé will bring Yaya to life, and Mykal Kilgore will play Élan as part of The Hurricanes. Joining them in The Orphans are Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully and Casey Likes as Jesse. Adding even more star power, legendary Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah and RZA will represent Staten Island.

These newly announced cast members join an already impressive lineup, including Marc Anthony, Luis Figueroa, Flaco Navaja, and Chris Rivers, who voice The Turnbull AC’s.

Warriors promises to be an immersive listening experience, following a fictional New York City gang on a perilous journey from Coney Island to the Bronx and back after they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The project is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his groundbreaking work on Hamilton and In the Heights, continues to push the boundaries of storytelling with this new project. Eisa Davis, an acclaimed performer, writer, and composer, brings her expertise to the collaboration, ensuring Warriors will be a powerful and dynamic addition to the world of concept albums.

The album’s release is highly anticipated, promising to be a must-listen for fans of Miranda, Davis, and the incredible cast they’ve assembled. Stay tuned for more updates as additional voices are announced leading up to the album’s release on October 18.

