Three-time GRAMMY®-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion is set to make “Hot Girl History” as the host of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The event will be broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 11th, at 8 PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena, marking Megan’s first-ever award show hosting gig.

Megan’s hosting debut comes during a record-breaking year, highlighted by the release of her new album, MEGAN, and her global “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The album, featuring collaborations with artists like Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh, and Yuki Chiba, has solidified her status as an unstoppable force in music.

Her latest single, “MAMUSHI,” has generated over 150 million global streams and topped Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan. Earlier this year, Megan earned her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with the dynamic track “HISS,” which became the first solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Megan, a two-time VMAs winner, is nominated for five awards this year, including “Best Collaboration” with tourmate GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop.” She first won a VMAs Moon Person in 2019 for “Best Power Anthem” with her hit “Hot Girl Summer.”

Beyond music, Megan has made waves by hosting Saturday Night Live, co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and being the first Black woman on the cover of Forbes’ Under 30 issue. Her influential work includes being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and writing a powerful op-ed, “Why I Speak Up For Black Women,” for The New York Times.