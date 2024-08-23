Today, four-time Grammy®-nominated artist Mickey Guyton released her new single, “My Side Of The Country,” available for streaming via Universal Music Group Nashville. The song will appear on her highly anticipated album House on Fire, set to drop on September 27.

In “My Side Of The Country,” Mickey invites listeners to embrace the charm of country living, singing, “We got short beds and tall boys in cowboy boots. We wear Levi’s, take slow rides on Sundays too. And at the local beauty shop, y’all know the tea is always hot.”

The release follows Mickey’s powerful performance at the Democratic National Convention’s opening night at Chicago’s United Center. In interviews with CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, she described the moment as “the greatest honor” and “an opportunity to bring unity.”

After her performance, Mickey announced House on Fire and revealed the album’s cover art on social media. She also teased the album during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen, where she discussed her career and the new project.

“My Side Of The Country” is the latest in a series of releases, following her summer anthem “Make It Me” and April’s heartfelt ballad “Scary Love,” dedicated to her son, Grayson.

House on Fire marks Mickey’s first album in three years, following her acclaimed debut, Remember Her Name. Mickey will begin her U.S. tour on September 18 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are available at MickeyGuyton.com.