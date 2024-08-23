No, Beyoncé Was Never in the Democratic National Convention’s Lineup

Whelp Beyoncé did not perform at the DNC.

Rumors began to swirl for days about the likelihood of Beyoncé possibly performing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

On Thursday TMZ made a report she would appear on the event’s final day, citing anonymous sources. In fairness they are rarely wrong about anything and normally are the first to report, well, everything.

However, this time a Beyoncé representative quickly debunked the report, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “the report of a performance is untrue” and clarified that she was never scheduled to attend.

Get this, the Washington Post confirmed with a source close to convention organizers that no special guest, including Beyoncé, was planned for Thursday.

Oh but the campaign may have added some lighter fluid to the fire.

Speculation about a potential Beyoncé performance intensified earlier in the week, fueled by a tweet from White House political director Emily Ruiz, who posted a bee emoji, a nod to Beyoncé’s fan base, the “BeyHive.”

Ruiz later backtracked, and light heartedly claimed her 6-year-old took her phone. When asked about the rumors on CBS Mornings, Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison did not confirm or deny Beyoncé’s involvement, only mentioning, “Everyday, she’s in here singing ‘Freedom.’”

Despite the wild rumors, Beyoncé did not make an appearance, surprising many. Although she hadn’t endorsed Kamala Harris as she did with Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama in previous elections, she did grant the Harris-Walz campaign exclusive rights to use her song “Freedom” from her “Lemonade” album. This song has been Harris’ walkout anthem at campaign rallies.

The song is working. Maybe a performance would have been a bit much for everyday Americans who tuned in and might be on the fence about voting for Harris.