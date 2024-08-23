Opioid Overdose Revealed As Gucci Mane Artist Enchanting’s Cause Of Death

The Opioid crisis in the U.S.as claimed another life as the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the cause of death of 26-year-old rapper Channing Nicole Larry aka “Enchanting” was an opioid overdose.

The Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Larry died from a toxic cocktail of oxycodone and benzodiazepines. Oxycodone is the synthetic opioid and benzodiazepines are a class of depressants, commonly recognized in pills such as Valium, Xanax and Klonopin.

Enchanting signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint, garnering respect in the South among artists and even earned collabos with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and the late Big Scarr.

Gucci expressed his grief following Enchanting’s untimely passing back in June.