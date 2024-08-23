Paper Planes, the lifestyle and streetwear brand under Roc Nation, proudly announces the launch of its Fall ’24 collection. Styled by acclaimed New Yorker Moses “Zay” Fofana, the campaign embodies the brand’s blend of culture, music, and fashion, setting the stage for its upcoming 10th anniversary.

Zay, known for his unique fusion of personal style and New York flair, brings his vision to the Fall ’24 campaign, seamlessly integrating his aesthetic with Paper Planes’ heritage. With a portfolio that includes iconic music videos like ASAP Rocky and Nas’ “Wave Gods” and the styling of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “VULTURES 1” listening tour, Zay’s influence in fashion, music, and culture continues to rise.

Anchored in a strong black color palette, the collection is complemented by neutral tones and occasional color pops, striking a balance between boldness and wearability.

The campaign’s imagery, shot in New York by photographer Garrett Bruce, captures the city’s essence. Garrett, recognized for his work with top hip-hop stars, adds an authentic layer to the campaign, reflecting the vibrant, deeply rooted culture of Paper Planes and Zay.

As Paper Planes approaches its tenth year, this collaboration with Zay and Garrett marks a celebration of culture, fashion, and music. The Fall ’24 campaign honors the brand’s New York heritage and showcases Zay’s style and Garrett’s storytelling ability, infusing each piece with the city’s spirit.

Every aspect of the collection, from styling to photography, is thoughtfully executed, creating a campaign that is both a tribute to culture and an actual work of art.

The first installment of the Fall ’24 collection will be available on August 23rd at https://www.paperplane.shop.