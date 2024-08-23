Let’s clear some things up between Pras and Lauryn Hill. We know it’s not the Drake, K Dot beef you were all hoping for but we have to set the record straight.

Pras just made sure we’re all on the same sheet of music. He claims he harbors no ill will towards his Fugees bandmate, Lauryn Hill, despite the recent cancellation of their U.S. reunion tour. However, he admits to feeling frustrated on behalf of their fans.

ICYMI, earlier this month, Lauryn Hill called off the highly anticipated Fugees’ U.S. tour dates, citing low ticket sales.

Advertisement

Get this, Hill attributed the disappointing sales to media outlets she claims exaggerated last year’s concert cancellations, creating what she described as a “climate” where fans were hesitant to buy tickets for the 2024 tour, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday.

Following the unfortunate cancellation, Pras released a new track titled “Bar Mitzfa,” where he seemed to vent his frustrations, rapping, “Don’t blame me, blame her, she made the mess/ Not another fucking penny, is what I told ‘Clef/ Trotting the globe with the bros, playing dominoes.”

Again, Pras set the record straight himself, saying, “I love Lauryn. She’s like a little sister; there’s no way we could ever have any beef.” He emphasized that his frustration is not with Hill personally, but rather stems from empathy for their fans. “Everyone’s frustration has been building up. This is not something that just happened overnight,” he explained. “My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you.”

So the tension between Hill and Pras seems to be more about the genuine disappointment of their loyal fanbase rather than any personal conflict between the two artists.

Whelp, glad we cleared that up.