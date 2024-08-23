Netflix just dropped the first look and announced the premiere date for its upcoming thriller series, “The Madness”, starring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo.

Here’s what we know so far.

The eight-episode series, set to debut on November 28, 2024, promises a gripping and intense narrative centered around media pundit Muncie Daniels, played by Domingo.

In “The Madness”, Daniels stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods, launching him into a desperate fight for survival. As he struggles to uncover the truth and clear his name, Daniels must also reconnect with his estranged family and reevaluate the beliefs and ideals he once held dear.

“Everything about this conspiracy thriller excited me,” Domingo shared in an interview with Tudum. “It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced. Someone who has very centrist beliefs, and now they’re being thrust into the world to really hard-core believe in something and to reexamine the people that they believed were possible enemies. You realize you have more in common with them than you thought you had in the beginning.”

Behind the camera, the series is created by Stephen Belber and co-showrun by Belber and VJ Boyd. Clément Virgo directs and serves as an executive producer alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill. The cast also includes Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixon.

Here’s the trailer: