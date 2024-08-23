ust in time for the back-to-school season, the beloved characters from the popular 3D animated series ‘Doggyland’– co-created in 2022 by Snoop Dogg, October London, and Claude Brookes –share a fun new learning anthem, “I Don’t Know” today (8/22/2024). Featuring Snoop Dogg as his character Bow Wizzle, the catchy tune delivers an upbeat and engaging message: it’s okay not to have all the answers.

The characters from ‘Doggyland’ bring this message to life in a fun and engaging way, encouraging young children to feel confident expressing uncertainty, and helping them to navigate the often challenging landscape of learning with curiosity and openness. By acknowledging that it’s normal not to know everything, the song fosters a healthy attitude towards asking questions and seeking knowledge. This approach not only supports cognitive development, but also contributes significantly to social-emotional growth.

The importance of social-emotional development in early childhood cannot be overstated. As children learn to manage emotions, build relationships, and make decisions, they also develop a stronger foundation for academic and personal success. “I Don’t Know” serves as a crucial tool in this development, teaching children that it’s okay to ask for help and to learn through exploration and inquiry. By normalizing uncertainty, the song helps create more organic learning opportunities

in daily life, whether in the classroom, at home, or during play.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to share our Doggyland song and video ‘I Don’t Know’. This is specially made to get kids excited and motivated to never stop being curious and asking questions. We wanted to create a space where kids and families could be inspired to learn. Nobody knows everything and no one should be afraid to admit it.” – Snoop Dogg MORE ABOUT DOGGYLAND:

‘Doggyland’ is a 3D animated series that features a colorful cast of dogs in a vibrant world where they sing, rap, and dance to fun and educational songs that promote social-emotional and cognitive development in young children. Since its inception in 2022, ‘Doggyland’ has produced a variety of educational songs about affirmations, letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, and accepting others. The series has quickly become a favorite among families for its vibrant animation, memorable characters, and educational content. Co-created by the world-renowned superstar, songwriter, producer, and rapper, Snoop Dogg; Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children’s franchise ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ Claude Brooks; and singer/songwriter, October London; the series focuses on delivering positive messages through music and storytelling, making learning an enjoyable experience for young viewers. The cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast; including Woofee, voiced by October London, who is always cheering his friends on and a voice as smooth as Usher; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character who is known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious one of the group who is always discovering new adventures.

Doggyland is available on YouTube/YouTube Kids, HappyKids.tv, and Kidoodle.

For more info and to stay up-to-date on the series visit:

Website | Instagram | TikTok | X | Facebook