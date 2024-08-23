Not even two weeks after being placed on the Yankees’ IL for a sprained left elbow, new recruit third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is ready to get back to action for the Yanks after being activated from the injured list today(August 23).

The clear the spot on the roster, the Bombers optioned SS/3B Oswald Peraza after the 6-0 shutout over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Nassau, Bahamas native injured his elbow in a head-first slide into home plate against the Chicago White Sox on August 12, but held his own at the plate before the injury, slashing .316/.361/.702 in his first 14 games with the Yankees. Chisholm set a record in the Bronx, hitting seven HRs in his first 12 games since being acquired in a trade with Miami back in July after the All Star break.

Chisholm and the Yankees have the best record in the American League(75-53), with Baltimore just 1.5 GB going into the BX Bombers series against the Colorado Rockies this weekend.