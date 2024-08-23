The Caribbean Music Awards are set to return to Brooklyn’s iconic Kings Theatre on Thursday, August 29, 2024, for an unforgettable night of celebration, music, cultural pride and a showcase of ‘Voices of The Caribbean.’ Hosted by the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and the King of Comedy, Majah Hype, this year’s awards promise a spectacular showcase of talent, with a lineup that underscores the diversity and vibrancy of Caribbean music.



The 2024 Caribbean Music Awards will feature dynamic performances from a diverse range of influential and emerging artists in the industry. Attendees can look forward to captivating sets by Tee Jay, Shaneil Muir, Asa Banton, Mr Killa, Morgan Heritage, Christopher Martin, Tosh Alexander, Pumpa, Nailah Blackman, Pressure, Nadine Sutherland, Ravi B, Gramps Morgan, Sherwin Gardner, Alaine, Lyrikal, Lead Pipe, Mical Teja, Wendi, Nessa Preppy, DJ Stakz, Oswald, Aiesha, Natty and Thunder, Mr Legz, and Faith Callender. These artists, representing a wide array of islands, genres and styles, will light up the stage with performances that honor the rich musical traditions of the Caribbean. More artists are to be announced.



In addition to these incredible performances, the event will also feature appearances by industry heavyweights as presenters, including 2023 Caribbean Music Awards ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ honoree Machel Montano, Shaggy, Dexta Daps, Patrice Roberts, Kranium, Skip Marley, Angela Yee, DJ Cassidy, GBM Nutron, Chronic Law, Julie Mango, Govana, Spragga Benz, Baby Cham, and Problem Child. These presenters, alongside special guest surprises, will contribute to an evening that celebrates the best of Caribbean music and culture, with many more to be announced.



The Caribbean Music Awards have become a premier event, celebrating the global impact of Caribbean music and honoring those who have played a pivotal role in its evolution. This year’s awards are poised to be the biggest and most exciting yet, with a night full of performances, appearances, and honors that will resonate with fans worldwide.



Tickets for the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards are on sale now and can be purchased through the Kings Theatre website. Fans unable to attend in person can also tune in via a live stream on YouTube, ensuring that the celebration reaches a global audience.



Mark your calendars for August 29 at 8 PM ET and get ready to experience the very best of Caribbean music, live from Brooklyn. Stay tuned for more updates and follow us on social media for the latest news and exclusive content, keeping you involved in the excitement leading up to the event.