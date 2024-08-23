Last year, Stephen Harper made headlines when he filed a lawsuit against former NBA star Dwight Howard, accusing him of sexual assault and battery. The allegations included claims that Howard pressured Harper into a threesome. However, new developments have emerged as Harper has decided to drop his lawsuit.

According to a court filing obtained by ESPN, the civil lawsuit was officially dismissed on Monday in Gwinnett County Court in Georgia. The dismissal was filed by Harper, who initially brought the lawsuit against Howard in July 2023. The filing indicates that Harper has dropped all claims against Howard “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit cannot be refiled on the same claims.

One of Howard’s attorneys, Justin Bailey, confirmed to ESPN that no financial settlement was made in exchange for Harper dropping the lawsuit. As of now, Harper’s legal team has not provided any comment on the matter.

This dismissal marks the end of a legal battle leaving many questions unanswered about the motivations and circumstances behind the lawsuit and its withdrawal.