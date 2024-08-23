Today, multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley released a new single titled “Detroit,” featuring fellow hometown artist 42 Dugg, via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment.

Known for proudly representing their city, both artists have consistently spotlighted Detroit’s story on a global stage. With “Detroit,” they delve into the struggles and successes of their hometown, delivering a gritty yet hopeful narrative. Tee Grizzley reflects on his journey, rapping, “I can finally see the light. I spent my whole life in the rain.”

The accompanying music video captures the essence of Detroit. Tee Grizzley and 42 Dugg rap in front of iconic local spots, surrounded by friends and luxury cars under the city’s bright sun.

This single is a powerful tribute to Detroit, showcasing the pride and resilience of two of its most prominent voices.