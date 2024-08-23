Today, multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley shares a brand new single entitled “Detroit” featuring 42 Dugg out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment.

Both Tee Grizzley and 42 Dugg have proudly repped the “D” throughout their respective careers, bringing their city’s story into the spotlight both nationally and internationally.

“Detroit” represents another opportunity for them to amplify the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of their hometown. Together, they paint a vivid picture, focusing on the come-up and sharing wisdom as Tee admits, “I can finally see the light. I spent my whole life in the rain.” The accompanying visual allows them to bring audiences home as well. Under a bright sun, the guys rap outside at the local Detroit stops surrounded by friends and brand new luxury cars.

Advertisement

The single offers the ultimate ode to “Detroit” from two of its most proud sons.