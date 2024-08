Eight-time Grammy Award-winning icon Usher launched his highly anticipated ‘Past Present Future’ global tour, his first in eight years, with two sold-out performances at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena. The R&B legend delivered a two-hour set packed with his timeless hits and signature dance moves, reaffirming his status as a music legend over his 30-year career.

Usher thrilled fans with chart-topping classics like “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Confessions,” and “Lovers and Friends. ” He also debuted tracks from his upcoming ninth album, Coming Home. He closed the night with a show-stopping performance of “Yeah!” that had the audience on their feet.

Night Two featured special appearances by DC’s Wale, Raheem DeVaughn, and E.U.’s Sugar Bear. Wale energized the crowd with hits like “The Matrimony” and “No Hands,” while Raheem DeVaughn added a soulful touch with “You.” Sugar Bear’s performance of “Da’ Butt” brought the house down.

The tour continues with two nights in Baltimore before hitting major cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Usher will also take the international stage, performing eight shows at London’s O2 Arena in March, with additional stops in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The tour will conclude with two final nights at The O2 Arena in London on May 7.

UPCOMING USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE 2024 DATES

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE 2025 INTERNATIONAL DATES:

