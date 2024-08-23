Lil Yachty heard through the hood network that his former artist, Karrahbooo, was talking slick aboht him and his crew, the Concrete Boys and even accused the rapper/actor of “bullying” her into leaving the fold. Well, that didn’t over well with Boat and he took to IG and basically told the world that he made her career and her biggest downfall was how she treated the people around her.

“Bro, go ahead [and tell] people how you talk to people,” Yachty said during his IG rant. “You talk to people like they were nothing,” Yachty added. “Like they’re small, like they’re beneath you.” He also addressed an allegation that she said she would spit on her former boss. “How you told me you ‘gon spit on me when you see me,” he said. “Your brain is clinically imbalanced…”

“I’ve given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me,” he described. “I wrote every f*cking verse you’ve done, I dressed you.” “I changed your motherf*cking life,” he concluded. “You out here lying.”

