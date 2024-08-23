YG and More Added to Cast of Horror Film ‘Goons’ Starring Chloe Bailey and Michael Rainey Jr.

The horror film “Goons”, is ratcheting up their cast. Starring Chloe Bailey and Michael Rainey Jr., added J. Alphonse Nicholson, YG, and Tyler Lepley.

Also coming on board are SteVonté Hart and Serayah McNeil. The movie is currently being filmed in New Orleans and nearby areas.

So basically, specific plot details are still under wraps, it is known that the film is set “in the eerie backdrop of Louisiana cane fields and plantations.”

Get this, ”Goons” is the first project under Confluential Films’ new genre label, New Fear Unlocked Productions, which focuses on “bold, elevated, culturally specific horror films from creators of color.”

Behind the camera is Gerard McMurray, known for “The First Purge” and “Burning Sands”, the film was co-written by McMurray and Hodge K. Johnson. Confluential Films founder and CEO Tommy Oliver is producing and fully financing the film.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about the film’s premise soon but as for the title, Goons, we’re here for it.