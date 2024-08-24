ASAP Rocky is letting fans know that Don’t Be Dumb is still coming, but it won’t be until the Fall. He made the reveal in his Billboard cover story. The reason? Sample clearances.


“LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT,” Rocky wrote.

You can read the full story below.

