The drama between DaBaby and Brandon Bills, the brother of DaBaby’s ex, DaniLeigh, has escalated to new heights. Last Wednesday, Brandon Bills requested a $4 million judgment against DaBaby after suing him for assault and battery. However, DaBaby isn’t taking the legal battle quietly.

Last night, DaBaby dropped a scathing diss track aimed directly at Brandon Bills, taking the feud from the courtroom to the studio. The track is already generating buzz online, with fans and critics alike dissecting every bar. DaBaby shared the track on Twitter, making it clear that he’s ready to address the situation head-on.

Listen below. The track adds another layer of intensity to an already heated dispute, leaving fans wondering what will happen next in this ongoing saga.

Thoughts?