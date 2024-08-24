Newly unsealed legal documents have shed light on an unexpected connection between two of the most influential figures in business and entertainment: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Elon Musk. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO was one of the investors who helped Musk acquire Twitter, now rebranded as X, for a staggering $44 billion in 2022.

The documents, made public on Wednesday, list nearly 100 entities as shareholders in the platform. Diddy’s involvement is noted under ‘Sean Combs Capital, LLC,’ alongside other high-profile names such as hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, and Twitter’s original founder, Jack Dorsey.

While the exact amount Diddy invested in the platform remains unclear, this revelation comes at a time when the music mogul is facing serious legal troubles. Diddy, once a dominant force in the music industry, is now embroiled in sexual trafficking and assault allegations, casting a shadow over his once-glittering reputation.

The disclosure of this list follows a motion filed by independent tech journalist Jacob Silverman, who sought transparency on the matter in the public’s interest. The unsealing of the shareholders’ list also coincides with ongoing legal battles between former Twitter employees and the company, who claim that Twitter violated their arbitration agreements after Musk’s takeover.

Diddy and Musk’s relationship isn’t entirely new, as the two were spotted together at a Dave Chappelle comedy show in 2022. However, the full extent of Diddy’s financial involvement in Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has only now come to light.

As of August 2024, it remains unclear who among these investors still holds shares in the company. With both men navigating turbulent times—Musk with the challenges of his X rebranding and Diddy with his legal issues—this revelation adds another layer of complexity to their public narratives.